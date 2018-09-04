Home States Kerala

Government to go ahead with Netherlands-based KPMG: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan

Earlier in the day, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had written to the state government demanding an investigation into KPMG’s credibility.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala industries minister E P Jayarajan. | Express File Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government plans to go ahead with Netherlands-based KPMG as consultants for the post-flood reconstruction of the state, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said on Monday.The allegations regarding the agency’s credibility are baseless, Jayarajan told reporters. “The allegations against the agency appear to be baseless. The government has decided them (KPMG) as the consultants,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had written to the state government demanding an investigation into KPMG’s credibility. Jayarajan, who has been assigned to preside over the Cabinet meetings in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s absence, confirmed he had received Chennithala’s letter.
The letter, he said, was based on news reports. Flood victims who have grievances regarding the assessment of damage should approach the district collectors concerned, he said.

ALSO READ | Leptospirosis cases are mounting, 66 deaths till now

Jayarajan on Monday launched a mobile platform for digitally compiling data on flood-related damage. Technically qualified volunteers can indicate the local body that they wish to work with on the platform www.volunteers.rebuild.kerala.gov.in.

Local bodies, on their part, can deploy the volunteers in areas where their services are required. Only these volunteers will be deemed eligible to compile data on damage. For the platform, search for rebuildkerala IT Mission on Google PlayStore. Information on fully destroyed houses and partially-destroyed ones can be registered via the app. For easily identifying the owners, the location can be geo-tagged and photos uploaded.Houses that have sustained more than 75 per cent damage is considered fully destroyed. Damaged houses are categorised as 15 per cent, 16-30 per cent, 31-50 per cent and 51-75 per cent damage.

Check consultant’s credibility: Chennithala
T’Puram:Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has written to the state government to check the credibility of KPMG before giving it the contract for post-flood reconstruction. He noted there are several malpractice allegations against the company globally. He said the state should consider accepting the support extended by the Dutch government which has experience and expertise in managing flood disasters and reconstruction.

There is no opposition to bringing international consultants with a good track record, transparency and human resources for the reconstruction and rebuilding of the state, he said. However several allegations have come up in the visual, print and social media against KPMG which the state government has selected as the consultancy partner, he said. 

industries minister E P Jayarajan

