Hanan Hameed suffers serious injuries in accident

KOCHI: Hanan Hameed, who rose to fame after reports of her selling fish in college uniform went viral on the social media, has been hospitalised following an accident in Kodungalloor. The 19-year-old was returning after a stage show in Kozhikode when the car she was travelling in hit an electric post.

Hanan, who suffered serious injuries on her spine, underwent surgery at Medical Trust Hospital in the city. She is under 48-hour observation post the surgery. The car driver was also injured in the accident.“The accident occurred early morning. Hopefully Hanan will recover soon,” said Priya, who is Hanan’s bystander at the hospital.

Govt to pay for Hanan’s treatment

T’Puram: Health Minister K K Shylaja said the government will bear the medical expense of Hanan Hamid who is undergoing treatment at the Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital after she met with an accident. According to the minister, she contacted the hospital authorities and inquired about Hanan’s health. Hanan rose to fame after a vernacular daily published her story of selling fish to raise money for her studies and to take care of her family.