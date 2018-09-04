Home States Kerala

Imported relief materials piling up at airports

 Relief goods from foreign countries are piling up at airports due to the failure of district administrations in completing the procedures for receiving the goods. 

Published: 04th September 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Relief goods from foreign countries are piling up at airports due to the failure of district administrations in completing the procedures for receiving the goods. Customs Department officers claimed they have been clearing the goods at airports and seaports by setting up units that have been working round the clock. A press release issued by Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar claimed adhering to the notification brought out by Central and state governments following the flood, Customs teams have been clearing and handing over imported relief materials to the designated district administration staff. 

“No consignment is pending for clearance with the Customs Department at any port within Kerala,” said the press release. “The designated District Collectors have not been able to complete due procedures under the Customs law. The Customs Department is awaiting action from the district administrations to clear the material lying at ports,” added the press release.

Kumar told Express the relief materials are to be cleared from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode airports. “Relief materials are yet to arrive through Kochi airport and seaport. However, we have appointed teams at these ports to clear the materials. Several tonnes of relief materials are to be cleared. We hope that necessary action is taken from the part of concerned district administration so that relief materials get cleared without delay,” he said.

DMD guidelines for handling ‘imported’ flood relief items

T’Puram:  With the airports and seaports handling tonnes of relief materials dispatched from foreign countries, the Disaster Management Department (DMD) has issued a mandate for the items’ handling and distribution. In an August 31 order, DMD has asked the Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode District Collectors to receive such relief materials and decide on the areas where they have to be distributed. “Also, if a dispatcher wishes to avail of Customs duty exemption, he/she will have to give an undertaking in plain paper to any of the District Collectors concerned,” the officer says. 

TAGS
Customs Department

