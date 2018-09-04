Home States Kerala

 Kerala State Electricity Board 's power generation plummets

According to KSEB chairman N S Pillai, the Board has suffered a loss of `180 crore during the first 15 days after the flood water entered the generators.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: According to KSEB chairman N S Pillai, the Board has suffered a loss of rS 180 crore during the first 15 days after the flood water entered the generators. The Board’s daily power generation plummeted from 65 million units to 42 million units during this period. “We are incurring a loss of 280 MW per day as our major generation units like Poringalkuthu, Panniar and Nilambur have been shut due to accumulation of mud in the generators. It will take three months to restart Poringal generators. Lower Periyar generators have been cleaned, but we need one month to clean the tunnel. There’s no approach road to reach Vellathooval,” he said.

ALSO READ | Kerala State Electricity Board rues its loss: Rs 850 crore and counting

Kerala Dam Safety Authority (KDSA) chairman C N Ramachandran Nair said, “We have directed the officers in charge of dams to inspect the damage caused to them and hydel projects due to the floods. Many generation units are at risk as they are located at low level making them susceptible to floods.  After receiving the report, we’ll inspect the dams and recommend remedial measures,” he said.

Refuting allegations that it was the release of water from dams that triggered the floods, he said though release of water from the dams has contributed to the floods, it was the heavy rains that inundated Kerala.
“We’re maintaining the system in a very bad condition. Time is ripe to take up a massive modernisation drive in the KSEB,” he said.

‘Govt failure’
Meanwhile, activist C R Neelakantan alleged it was the failure of the government to manage the situation that led to the floods.

“The KSEB is interested only in power generation and they ignored the crucial role of dams in flood management,” he said. “When there was a conflict of interest, it was the duty of the government to assert itself and manage the situation so that the life and property of the public is not put to risk. While releasing water, the KSEB was not sure about the damage it would unleash. The government is still not sure which department has to manage floods,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala State Electricity Board Kerala Flood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India