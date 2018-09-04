No complaints yet from contractors:  PWD Principal Secretary G Kamala Vardhana Rao

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: PWD Principal Secretary G Kamala Vardhana Rao, when contacted on phone, said he was unaware of such a report. “If such a report is there, we will look into it. The contractors have not given any written complaint about the commission sought by PWD officers for clearing the bills. We will not tolerate any corruption in the department. All projects will be allotted and the works will be monitored closely to ensure complete transparency,” he said.

But the contractors who undertake this work had a different take on this matter.

“It’s difficult to undertake a PWD work in the state without providing commission to PWD officers. Nothing has changed though the government promised to look into the issues. A percentage of the money has to be paid as commission to different level of officers. Though the minister has taken many measures to prevent such corruption, things are still messy at various levels in PWD,” said All-Kerala Government Contractors Association Secretary Pradeep P.

Pradeep added the government needs to put in place a strong mechanism to ensure the contractors are not harassed by PWD officers.Those in the know of this age-old relationship between PWD engineers and big contractors feel that was like the proverbial pot calling the kettle black as the contractors are as much the beneficiaries as the PWD engineers.

Because, this is what another section of the almost two-year-old Vigilance report says:

“For passing bills without executing the work, 50 per cent is normally given to the engineers as bribe. In case of Urgent Repair Works or Petty Repair Works, the works are not executed. Sanction is obtained for a complete re-tarring work immediately. The damages are covered by the second work. The bill for Urgent Repair Works or Petty Repair Works is kept pending till the completion of the second work.”

The minister was not available for comment.

Clearing debris a big task

Clearing up the debris alone was a big task for the Roads Department. Landslides created a debris of 2.85 lakh cubic metres (m3), while road debris totalled 51,760 m3, said a senior officer. PWD officers said some of the new technologies have already been used in a few stretches. For instance, geo-textiles technology was used in the laying of 22km road in Ambalappuzha and soil stabilisation in a stretch in Pathanamthitta by KIIFB.

“It’ll take just two days to build one km of road, compared to 2-3 weeks in the current method,” said a senior officer. Similarly, NRMB, which is manufactured by BPCL-Kochi, will also be used on a much larger scale in the road reconstruction process. The fund requirement is huge, but PWD Ministry officers hope the government will release it on a priority basis. The last Cabinet approved the sanction of I1,000 crore for road-repair work and another I200 crore for that at Sabarimala alone, officers added.