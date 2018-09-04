Home States Kerala

Outbreak under control, no cause for panic: Health Minister​ K K Shylaja

 Health Minister K K Shylaja on Monday sought to allay fears of leptospirosis spreading its tentacles.

Published: 04th September 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

K K Shylaja (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Health Minister K K Shylaja on Monday sought to allay fears of leptospirosis spreading its tentacles. “The leptospirosis outbreak in the state is under control and there is no cause for panic,” Shylaja told reporters after an emergency meeting of medical officers from all government hospitals in the district.

“However, for the next three weeks, the Health Department will exercise extra caution.”
Since August 15, a total of 523 patients underwent treatment for rat fever in the state, with nine deaths confirmed and 37 deaths suspected to have been caused by the bacterial infection, the Minister said. As a precautionary measure, she said, all fevers with symptoms of rat fever will be treated as leptospirosis to ensure prompt treatment and to prevent fatality among suspected patients.

ALSO READ | Rat fever: High alert as Kerala toll rises

In the meeting, Shylaja said relief and rescue workers succumbed to the disease because some of them had not taken the doxycycline tablets received from the Health Department. It was decided to give the medicine to all relief workers and camp inmates. The number of deaths was low as thousands of people had taken the medicine, she said. The state has sufficient stocks of doxycycline to meet the rising demand.

In addition to the Union Government, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka helped Kerala collect the medicine. 
Cautioning people of the possible spread of dengue and jaundice in the coming days, the Minister asked the local self-governments to intensify mosquito eradication efforts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
 Health Minister K K Shylaja leptospirosis Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India