Sholayar Forest Range Officers play Good Samaritan

KOCHI: Forest officers on hot pursuit of poachers and land grabbers is quite common. However, the officers at Sholayar Forest Range Office walked the extra mile to rush a critically ill child from a tribal colony in deep forest to the government hospital at Chalakudy on Monday.

On Monday morning, Raman, the chieftain of the tribal colony at Anakkayam, contacted Sholayar Range Officer Nithin Lal seeking his help to shift his one-and-a-half year-old grand daughter Renumol as the child was struggling to take breath. Raman and family thought she suffered a snake bite.

As there was no jeep available at Sholayar office, Nithin brought a jeep from Kollathirumedu Range office and rushed the child to Athirappally through the damaged forest road. From Athirappally, the child was taken to Chalakkudy Taluk Hospital in an ambulance. Since the family members said the child had suffered a snake bite she was rushed to Puthukad Hospital where she was declared brought dead.