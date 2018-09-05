Balakrishnan murder: All accused acquitted

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The Kasargod Sessions Court on Tuesday acquitted all six persons accused in the murder of CPM activist M B Balakrishnan of Mangad, said defence lawyers. They said the accused were given the benefit of doubt.The charges against the main accused, Prajith alias Kuttapi, 28, were abated following his death in May, said M C Jose, who represented Prajith in court.

Sessions judge S Manohar Kini acquitted A K Ranjith, 34, A Suresh, 29, and Shyam Mohan, 29, of Ariyadukam colony in Mangad; U Sreejayan, 43, of Nalamvadukal in Udma; Shibu Kadavanganam and Majeed. All were charged with murder, except Shibu and Majeed who were charged with conspiracy and harbouring criminals, Jose said.

The body of Balakrishnan, a driver, was found with stab injuries on a pocket road near Government LP School, Bara, on September 16, 2013, a Thiruvonam day. The prosecution alleged Shyam waylaid Balakrishnan while he was returning from a funeral at Bara and Prajith allegedly stabbed him on his chest.

Sreejayan helped Prajith and Shyam escape from the spot, the chargesheet said. The police had at the time said the crime was committed to settle a petty political dispute.

Prajith, who was the Youth Congress booth committee president in Mangad, died when he fell into a well while trying to save a fowl in May. The police had ruled out any foul play.Jose, who is also a Congress leader, said the prosecution failed in proving the charges against the accused.

“The FIR itself was doubtful. In it, the police quoted an eyewitness saying he saw Shibu and Majeed fleeing from the scene of the crime. During investigation, the police found the duo was not at the spot. However, to frame them, the police wrote in the chargesheet that all the accused met on Bekal beach. The prosecution could not prove it, though,” Jose said. He alleged the police acted under pressure from the CPM.