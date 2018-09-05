Home States Kerala

Be scientific & transparent: High Court

As per the government order, officers of the revenue department have been authorised to carry out the distribution of compensation to the affected people.

Ashin Fathima, a Class VI student from Munnar, searches for her sister Anisha’s text books among the debris of her house which was destroyed in the flood. Six houses were ruined in their neighbourhood alone | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Pointing out discrepancies in the government order fixing compensation for flood victims, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday suggested devising a scientific formula for determining minimum amount for them.A Division Bench issued the directive on a petition filed by Youth League leader P K Firoz seeking to set up a special tribunal for effective distribution of compensation to flood victims.

According to the petitioner, it was imperative that a proper mechanism is put in place to ensure the magnanimity and benevolence of the donors are not short-changed and the amounts collected reach the actual victims.

As per the government order, officers of the revenue department have been authorised to carry out the distribution of compensation to the affected people. It also empowers them to ascertain the damages and determine the quantum of compensation payable. This was not a foolproof mechanism. Hence, it was highly necessary the state was directed to constitute tribunals district wise for the settlement of the claims of victims. The Bench orally observed the government should pay minimum compensation to the victims so as to start lives afresh.

Lepto surge: Health Sec blames docs
A fortnight after the first reported case of leptospirosis and 13 confirmed deaths later, Health Secretary Rajeev Sadanandan told our reporter Gopika I S on Tuesday the scourge surged because doctors failed to follow the treatment protocols and erred in prescribing prophylaxis in time.

Ex-irrigation mins call for judicial inquiry
T’Puram:Former water resources ministers N K Premachandran, P J Joseph and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan have called for a judicial inquiry to find out the reason for the floods in the state. They made the call while jointly addressing the media at Cantonment House on Tuesday. The former ministers blamed dam mismanagement for the floods, which wreaked havoc across the state. They alleged that the government had procrastinated in regulating the release of water from dams. 

