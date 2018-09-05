Home States Kerala

CPM district leadership finds itself in a tight spot

The party convened the district secretariat meet followed by the district committee meeting on Tuesday.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: After CPM state secretary confirmed the state committee had received the complaint against Shoranur MLA P K Sasi three weeks ago, the district leadership found it tough to defend its decision to ignore the woman DYFI leader’s letter. On Tuesday, district secretary C K Rajendran tried to deflect the question by saying he could not comment on the issue as he had not received any complaint.

The party convened the district secretariat meet followed by the district committee meeting on Tuesday. All members of the district secretariat and committee, including Rajendran and Sasi, who is also a district secretariat member, attended the meeting.Though party leaders said the meetings were not convened in a hurry and that the date of the district committee meet was fixed earlier, party sources said the allegations raised by the DYFI leader was also discussed.

The woman DYFI leader had submitted the complaint to politburo member Brinda Karat, Kodiyeri and some important party leaders August 14. When there was no action, she sent another complaint to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.In her complaint, the DYFI leader said the MLA had tried to misbehave with her at the party office in Mannarkad. 

She, reportedly also sent the recording of Sasi’s telephonic conversations with her. The DYFI leader also alleged she was offered a huge sum to drop the charges against the MLA.

Based on her complaint, CPM central leadership asked state leadership to issue a show cause notice to Sasi. The central leadership has also directed to set up a two-member state secretariat sub-committee, with one woman member, to inquire into the complaint.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CPM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age