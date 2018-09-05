CPM district leadership finds itself in a tight spot

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: After CPM state secretary confirmed the state committee had received the complaint against Shoranur MLA P K Sasi three weeks ago, the district leadership found it tough to defend its decision to ignore the woman DYFI leader’s letter. On Tuesday, district secretary C K Rajendran tried to deflect the question by saying he could not comment on the issue as he had not received any complaint.

The party convened the district secretariat meet followed by the district committee meeting on Tuesday. All members of the district secretariat and committee, including Rajendran and Sasi, who is also a district secretariat member, attended the meeting.Though party leaders said the meetings were not convened in a hurry and that the date of the district committee meet was fixed earlier, party sources said the allegations raised by the DYFI leader was also discussed.

The woman DYFI leader had submitted the complaint to politburo member Brinda Karat, Kodiyeri and some important party leaders August 14. When there was no action, she sent another complaint to CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.In her complaint, the DYFI leader said the MLA had tried to misbehave with her at the party office in Mannarkad.

She, reportedly also sent the recording of Sasi’s telephonic conversations with her. The DYFI leader also alleged she was offered a huge sum to drop the charges against the MLA.

Based on her complaint, CPM central leadership asked state leadership to issue a show cause notice to Sasi. The central leadership has also directed to set up a two-member state secretariat sub-committee, with one woman member, to inquire into the complaint.