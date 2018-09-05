Home States Kerala

Disregarding doxycycline antibiotic risky: Indian Medical Association

The state committee of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said disregarding the doxycycline antibiotic against leptospirosis might put one’s life at risk.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state committee of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said disregarding the doxycycline antibiotic against leptospirosis might put one’s life at risk. While condemning the distribution of homoeopathy medicine against leptospirosis in the state, the IMA observed the very move makes people hesitant to take doxycycline tablets.

“The most affected districts are Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad. It is in the backdrop of the same that the Health Department issued an alert against leptospirosis. The IMA will play an active role in spreading awareness and to sensitise people to take doxycycline tablets,” says a statement from IMA. 

