Ex-cop held for assaulting police officers in an inebriated state

By the time a police team reached the spot, he had already picked up an argument with the onlookers.

KOCHI: The Narendra Modion Tuesday arrested a 58-year-old retired SI for allegedly assaulting police officers on duty, including Kalamassery SI, at the station in an inebriated state. The police said a case has been registered against Suresh, a native of Eloor, for assault or criminal force to deter public servants from the discharge of their duty. The incident occurred on Monday midnight after Suresh was brought to the station on charges of drunk driving.

“He was taken into custody around midnight after his car hit another car near the HMT store at Kalamassery. By the time a police team reached the spot, he had already picked up an argument with the onlookers. Later, we took him into custody,” said an officer. After being brought to the station, the accused lashed out at the police officers and refused to cooperate with the proceedings. 

He turned violent after a drunk driving case was charged against him and started beating up the police officers on duty. Kalamassery SI Prasanth Clint suffered a blow to abdomen and sustained injuries on his hand while trying to shift the person to the lockup, the officers said.Prasanth Clint was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The accused was produced before a magistrate on Tuesday.

