Fix final compensation on case-by-case basis: High Court

Published: 05th September 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The final compensation could be fixed on a case-by-case basis after analysing the intensity of the damage, the High Court observed. Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad submitted the government fixed appropriate compensation of I10,000 as immediate relief for those affected by floods and are in relief camps. He added the government has sanctioned I4 lakh for each family that lost their house.

To which the court asked how did you fix I4 lakh as compensation. The government should devise a formula with the help of experts to fix the amount so that the government can avoid controversy. Without depending on the evaluation of loss estimated by a revenue officer, the government can take into account the scientific records including satellite image study to fix the minimum compensation. Everything should be transparent and scientific.

The court asked whether the government is clubbing all sorts of damage together and paying them the same amount of compensation? The compensation should be fixed proportionally to the damage caused to the victims. What is the basis for fixing the compensation? What about compensation for agricultural loss? the High Court wondered.

