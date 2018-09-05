Home States Kerala

Former water resources ministers P J Joseph call for judicial inquiry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former water resources ministers P J Joseph, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and N K Premachandran have called for a judicial inquiry to find out the reason for the floods in the state. They made the call while jointly addressing the media at Cantonment House on Tuesday. The former ministers blamed dam mismanagement for the floods, which wreaked havoc. They alleged that the government had procrastinated in regulating the release of water from the dams. Despite getting two red alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 9, the state government did not take any action. This caused major floods, they said.

On August 9, 10 and 14, the IMD had forecast heavy to very heavy rain and a red alert had been issued. In spite of that, the CM had told the Assembly that the IMD had failed to give advance warning. Even the CM’s Facebook posts confirm there was a red alert in the state on August 10 and 14, said the RSP leader.
The State Disaster Management Authority, which has the CM as the chairman, has been an utter failure, he said.

The state did not implement the emergency action plan (EAP) for the dams before opening the shutters. The CAG report of 2017 had called upon the government to implement the EAP, but nothing was done. If the EAP had been implemented, lots of lives and property could have been saved. The government failed to follow the standard operating procedure before opening the dams, he said.

Kollam district experienced heavy to very heavy rain, but the water release from Kallada dam was regulated. As a result, there was no flood in the district. If water release had been regulated at other dams, the disaster could have been averted, he said. He called for a probe into the failure and said international experts should be part of the probe.

Congress leader Thiruvanchoor claimed that a senior officer had given an order for scouring work in Kakki dam to remove silt and mud. This resulted in major flow of water along with the silt and mud which ended up at houses in Aranmula and Ranni, where the mud is still knee-deep. He called for immediate action against the officer who gave the order for scouring.

Kerala Congress leader Joseph said while the water fall in Idukki dam’s catchment area was 800 mm during heavy rain, it was only 250 mm in Mullaperiyar’s catchment area. If Mullaperiyar had received a similar amount of rain, the the dam wouldn’t have withstood the pressure and the damage would have been worse.

Premachandran called for the resignation of Dam Safety Authority chairman Justice (retd) C N Ramachandran Nair and added that the Kerala Irrigation and Water Conservation Act of 2006 under section 62 clause (1) sub clause (G) has given umpteen powers to the chairman.The chairman did not implement the powers vested with him, said Premachandran, adding that such a person does not have the right to continue occupying such a position.

