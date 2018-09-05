Home States Kerala

Government’s method of fixing flood compensation raises eyebrows

MLA  V D Satheesan told Express the categories would be up to only three.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Kerala Floods. | Express Photo Services

By Arun M & P Ramdas
Express News Service

KOCHI: The government method of evaluating the intensity of the damage suffered by houses and other buildings by fixing several categories in order to release compensation has raised the eyebrows of many. Interestingly, as per one category, in the case of people in whose house the water was knee-deep, compensation would be 15 per cent. While those whose house roof suffered structural damage would be compensated by 75 per cent. There are five categories in the order, which was issued on Monday.

MLA  V D Satheesan told Express the categories would be up to only three. “From the initial stage itself, the Opposition was demanding a scientific way of data collection. I wrote to the government to launch a mobile application which the government decided to introduce now,” he said.As per the order, the government will launch a mobile application to estimate the damage caused by the devastating floods in the state and accordingly compensate the victims.

The open source crowdsourcing platforms will be used for the digital data collection.
However, Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian said for a transparent way of collecting the data the open crowdsourcing platforms are being launched.

“The final opinion on the damaged is by the Engineers of Local Self-Government Department. We are taking the data of the structural damages suffered,” he said. The Additional Chief Secretary said a sum of `4 lakh compensation was announced to those who lost their houses. 

The main allegation is the government has not announced a minimum compensation for the victims.
“There is no provision for minimum compensation. As per SDRF norms, compensation will be distributed only to those who suffered more than 15 per cent damage. The government is supporting the victims, not really compensating,” he added.

