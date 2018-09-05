Ministers come out against one-year ban on festivities

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leaving the LDF government red-faced, ministers themselves have come out against the one-year ‘moratorium’ on celebrations declared by the government on Tuesday in view of the flood calamity.

A General Administration Department (GAD) order slapping a blanket ban on government-funded celebrations and festivities — applicable to both the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and state school arts fest — spurred sharp reactions from Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and student organisations. Funds earmarked for such celebrations were to be transferred to the CMDRF, the order said.

Shortly after the order was issued on Tuesday, Balan shot off a letter to Chief Secretary Tom Jose seeking “clarifications”. The minister wanted to know if a toned-down version of the state school arts fest and IFFK - both keenly awaited events in the annual festival calendar - can be held, avoiding extravagance and additional expenditure.

By evening, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan clarified that no differences of opinion existed in the Cabinet regarding the order.