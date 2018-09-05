Home States Kerala

Ministers come out against one-year ban on festivities

By evening, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan clarified that no differences of opinion existed in the Cabinet regarding the order.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:24 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | EPS/ Melton Antony)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Leaving the LDF government red-faced, ministers themselves have come out against the one-year ‘moratorium’ on celebrations declared by the government on Tuesday in view of the flood calamity.

A General Administration Department (GAD) order slapping a blanket ban on government-funded celebrations and festivities — applicable to both the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and state school arts fest — spurred sharp reactions from Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan and Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and student organisations. Funds earmarked for such celebrations were to be transferred to the CMDRF, the order said. 

ALSO READ | The state will look like a graveyard: A K Balan on banning celebrations

Shortly after the order was issued on Tuesday, Balan shot off a letter to Chief Secretary Tom Jose seeking “clarifications”. The minister wanted to know if a toned-down version of the state school arts fest and IFFK - both keenly awaited events in the annual festival calendar - can be held, avoiding extravagance and additional expenditure.

By evening, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan clarified that no differences of opinion existed in the Cabinet regarding the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LDF government General Administration Department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age