Mixed reactions to government decision to do away with school arts fest

KOZHIKODE: The state government’s decision to desist from organising the state school arts fete this year owing to the flood havoc may have come as a huge disappointment to hundreds of students, for whom the event provides the biggest arena to exhibit their talents. But there also exists a general sentiment that conducting the fete in a year when the state is trying to rebuild from pieces will be an insensitive gesture towards those affected.

Top Education Department sources have expressed resentment over the Education Minister not being consulted before such an order was issued by the General Administration Department. Sources have sounded the possibility of a re-think of the order once the matter comes up for discussion at the highest level.

Meanwhile, noted Mohiniyattam exponent Neena Prasad, who has molded dozens of young talents, has welcomed the move. She told ‘Express’ : “At a time when the state has witnessed one of the worst disasters in recent history, conducting celebrations will not be ideal. It will be painful for upcoming artistes and hundreds who eke a living from the arts fete. But when compared to the pain and agony of hundreds of our people, it is immaterial. At least by abstaining from the event, an artiste can express solidarity with the wretched flood victims.”

Former Education Secretary Lida Jacob too echoed a similar view. “One has to remember that hundreds of children have faced the fury of the floods. Conducting the arts fete at this juncture will deprive a level-playing field to all sections of students as only those who have not been affected by the calamity would be eager to participate,” she opined.

According to education rights activist M Shajarkhan, it will be unwise to completely do away with the arts fete. “Take for instance Onam, which followed the floods. We observed it, but minus the extravagance. The same model can be adopted for arts fete,” he said.

“The event should be conducted for the sake of hundreds of children for whom it will provide an occasion to return to a normal frame of mind. At the same time, all extravagance associated with it can be cut down,” he suggested.

Extra ‘grace marks’

The government’s decision has also dealt a blow to a section of students who were eyeing the fete as an easy way to fetch a few extra ‘grace marks’ that would help them stand a better chance in admission to higher courses.

At least 15,000 students participate in the annual jamboree, touted as the biggest gathering of its kind in Asia. Interestingly, at least two-thirds of these participants manage to get A grade, either directly or through appeal. This means 30 marks extra in one’s kitty in addition to the fame and recognition that the event offers. The B grade and C grade winners would have fetched 24 and 18 marks respectively, had the annual event been on track.