Home States Kerala

Nilakkal to be the base camp during annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage

The base camp would be set up with a view of arranging the parking for all the vehicles of pilgrims at Nilakkal and the pilgrims can proceed to Pampa in the KSRTC buses.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala review meeting held on Tuesday decided to convert Nilakkal as the base camp of Sabarimala during the two-month-long annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage. The base camp would be set up with a view of arranging the parking for all the vehicles of pilgrims at Nilakkal and the pilgrims can proceed to Pampa in the KSRTC buses, said Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran.

ALSO READ | Tata Projects will reconstruct roads to Sabarimala approach roads: Pinarayi Vijayan

The decision was taken after the parking lot in Pamba was damaged and Hilltop witnessed landslips, the minister said. Temporary accommodation would be arranged for the KSRTC employees and police personnel at Nilakkal. The review meeting also discussed the proposal of constructing a new bridge to Pampa Ganapati temple from Pampa hilltop. All the bridges buried under the rubble of landslips were identified and the mud was removed from them, said Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar.

The strength of these bridges will be assessed. The TATA Projects Ltd has been assigned to repair the roads to and in Pamba on a war footing. The high-level committee has been deputed by the Cabinet for overseeing these works. All the works should be completed before the pilgrimage. The minister has also suggested all the departments should involve in the preparation and the conduct of the pilgrimage in the wake of the flood.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam sees conspiracy behind curbs on pilgrims

The ban on plastic would strictly be enforced during the pilgrimage season. More people will be allowed through Pullumedu. A sum of Rs 200 crore has been sanctioned for the construction and renovation of roads. The drinking water supply to Sabarimala would be solved in the event of the dam which had been supplying water to Sabarimala getting filled with mud and silt during the flood.

More kiosks providing purified drinking water would be set up and the power outages in Pampa would be rectified in a week. Toilet facilities would be set up in Erumeli. Construction activities would not be allowed on the banks of the Pampa. Police barricades would be erected at the temporary Nadapandals. Steps would also be taken to sensitise the pilgrims from neighbouring states, the minister said.A meeting of the Chief Ministers and Devaswom Ministers from the south Indian states would be convened. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala review meeting Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age