Of flood, postponed wedding & spirit of unity

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mithun Shenoy will never forget the night he spent on the Chalakudy bridge. The roar of the river; the screams of people perched on top of buildings for help. It was pitch dark all around and the water was inching closer to the bridge. A night between life and death.

“The river had changed course and was flowing six feet high on both sides of the bridge. There were more than hundred people in the vehicles parked on the bridge. Even cattle had taken refuge on the bridge. It was raining heavily and we felt the bridge shaking. We waited for the dawn but the night seemed endless,” Mithun’s voice choked with emotion as he recounted the ordeal.

ALSO READ | Leptospirosis and related mortality rates on the rise after floods

The wedding of Mithun, a software engineer with Oracle in Bengaluru with Sangamitra, a native of Palluruthy in Kochi and an assistant professor at SH College Thevara, was scheduled to be held on August 17. But destiny had some other designs. It gave the 15-member groom’s family, which started from Bengaluru on August 15, an opportunity to witness the fury of the flood and experience the undying spirit, unity, compassion and brotherhood of Keralites that helped the state withstand devastation.