Oldest Jew in Kochi says ‘no’ to birthday celebration

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For Sarah Cohen, Tuesday was just another day. But it could well have been a lot more joyous. It was her 96th birthday. But, with no friends or relatives around, she decided not to celebrate. And how could she, in the midst of the devastation unleashed by the great deluge! Most of the Jewish community members have migrated to the promised land.

But Sarah decided to stay back as she cherishes her memories and close ties with Kochi. Though she suffers occasional memory lapses, Sarah Cohen, the oldest surviving Jew in Kochi, remembers her childhood days and shares her stories with Thaha Ibrahim who has been taking care of her for the past 15 years.