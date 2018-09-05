Home States Kerala

Register criminal case against CPM leaders:  BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai

When she failed to get justice even from woman leader, she was forced to approach party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Pillai said.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has called for registering criminal case against P K Sasi MLA for the alleged sexual assault of a woman DYFI leader. He also said cases should be registered against CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat and party district and state leaders for neglecting the woman’s complaint.  

The woman leader had given her complaint to the CPM Palakkad district secretary, state secretary and Politburo member Brinda Karat three weeks ago against Sasi. Rather than handing the complaint over to the police, the party leaders tried to keep the pliant under wraps.

When she failed to get justice even from woman leader, she was forced to approach party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Pillai said.  It was only after Yechury confirmed the incident that CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan even acknowledged such an incident.  He said the incident bares CPM’s false claims it protects women’s rights. Pillai asked the state police register cases and take strict action against erring leaders.

