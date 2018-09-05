Home States Kerala

Speculations rife on BJP fielding Mohanlal for LS

A tweet by actor Mohanlal about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set rumour mills spinning hard about his political entry.

KOCHI: A tweet by actor Mohanlal about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set rumour mills spinning hard about his political entry. The actor met the Prime Minister on Monday to invite him to a function organised by ‘Viswa Shanti Foundation set up by Mohanlal in memory of his father Viswanathan Nair and mother Shanta Kumari, to launch various projects, including a Cancer Care Institute in Wayanad. The foundation has been actively involved in flood relief and rehabilitation work along with Seva Bharati, the social service wing of the Sangh.

Modi also acknowledged his meeting with Mohanlal through his Twitter handle. “Yesterday I had a wonderful meeting with Mohanlal Ji. His humility is endearing. His wide range of social service initiatives are commendable and extremely inspiring,” Modi wrote.

As the pictures of Mohanlal meeting Modi appeared, social media was rife with discussions about his possible political entry. There were claims RSS was pushing him to contest Lok Sabha polls on a BJP ticket from Thiruvananthapuram, where BJP stands a chance to win.

However, party sources said they were unaware of the development. “The Viswa Shanti Foundation has been actively involved in social activities in Wayanad along with Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a voluntary organisation of the RSS. But I am not aware of any discussion within the party regarding his joining politics,” said BJP state general secretary K Surendran.

