State committee received complaint against MLA P K Sasi three weeks ago: Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

On whether the complaint would be transferred to the police, he said that if it had been an issue that warranted police involvement, the complainant would have done so herself.

Published: 05th September 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state committee had received a sexual harassment complaint against its Shoranur MLA P K Sasi three weeks ago, party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said here on Tuesday. Kodiyeri, however, denied that the party’s central leadership had directed the state unit to take further action on the complaint against Sasi filed by a woman DYFI leader. “We had received a complaint three weeks ago. The state committee is taking appropriate action on the complaint,” he told reporters. 

On whether the complaint would be transferred to the police, he said that if it had been an issue that warranted police involvement, the complainant would have done so herself. The complaints lodged with the party will be handled by the party as per its internal procedures. The CPM has a mechanism to handle such complaints, he said, adding that the party did not have a history of protecting wrongdoers. 

On the other hand, the stance taken by Kodiyeri on the issue also makes it amply clear that the CPM state unit does not relish outside involvement in the issue which has now blown up into a full-scale controversy. Rather, it prefers to deal with the complaint internally. 

Kodiyeri’s clarification came close on the heels of party general secretary Sitaram Yechury confirming in New Delhi the central leadership had received a complaint against Sasi.

‘Book Shoranur MLA, CPM leaders’
T’Puram: Bharathiya Janatha Yuva Morcha state general secretary R S Rajeev has petitioned state DGP Loknath Behera to register criminal case against Shoranur MLA P K Sasi and other leaders of the CPM who had tried to put under wraps a complaint by a woman DYFI leader of the MLA having abused her.

Rajeev said the woman who was subjected to abuse has complained to the party state leadership as well as the general secretary and he has admitted of having received the complaint. If a criminal case has happened, the police have not acted in this. The Yuva Morcha leader in his petition mentioned that as the MLA is a powerful person there are chances of the case being sabotaged.

Ready to face any probe: Sasi
Palakkad: P K Sasi MLA said he was ready to face any investigation. He said the allegation by a female DYFI leader was a conspiracy to defame him.  “I came to know of the allegations from the media. I had encountered  many challenges during my political career.

Till now, the party has not asked me to  react to the allegations. If the party sets up an inquiry, as a Communist I will face it,” he said. “Some people were  waiting to see my downfall. It could be the handiwork of those forces,” he added.

CPM state committee will deal with complaint: Politburo
T’Puram:The CPM politburo on Tuesday denied media reports the party centre has intervened in a complaint from Kerala regarding an elected representative and given direction on the action to be taken. The CPM made it clear that “There has been no such intervention from the Centre and this is a baseless report. All such complaints, as it is normal practice, will be dealt with the concerned state committee; in this instance, Kerala state committee (will deal with the complaint)”.

