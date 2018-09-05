‘We had no option but to pray for rain to subside’   

Express News Service

KOCHI: The wedding ceremony of the Gowda Saraswat Brahmin community being elaborate, the groom’s party was expected to reach Ernakulam by 4.30 am on August 16. However, the train got stuck at Shoranur for around two hours due to an engine snag. At 6 am, they reached Ollur railway station and train was stopped as Chalakudy Puzha and Periyar were in full spate. Meanwhile Sangamitra’s brother-in-law reached Ollur with a mini bus to take the groom’s party to Kochi.

“At 8.30 am, we reached Chalakudy and the flood water had entered the road. As the bus entered the bridge, we were informed the water was flowing four-foot high on the other side of the bridge. Though we tried to return to Thrissur, the water level had risen dangerously.

We parked the vehicle on the bridge and waited for the water to recede. We survived on chapatis. There was a three-year-old child and a 70-year-old patient among us. We had no other option but to pray for the rain to subside,” he said.The wedding was scheduled to be held at 12.30 pm on August 17 and when it dawned the flood situation worsened.

The mobile networks were down and there was no way to contact the bride’s family. They could see houses submerging on either side of the bridge. At 8.30 am, a chopper dropped food packets and at 10 am a dinghy came to their aid.

“An autorickshaw driver guided us to St Antony’s Public School at Koratty, where a relief camp was set up. None of us knew Malayalam and we struggled to communicate with others in the camp. There were many people — rich and poor, belonging to various faiths. But all were equal. We could experience the spirit of unity in the camp. By August 18 evening the water level receded and we reached Aluva Metro Station at around 9 pm. We took a metro ride to reach Maharaja’s College in Kochi,” said Mithun.

On August 19 both families consulted an astrologer and conducted the marriage at Palluruthy Azhakiyakavu Bhagavathy Temple at 10.30 am on August 20.The couple left for Bengaluru by flight the next day.

“We returned to Kochi on August 31 and wanted to thank the church authorities and the relief workers who supported and kept our spirits high. We visited the church on September 1, but the relief camp was over and there was no one left. We distributed some books and sweets to the children and returned,” he said.