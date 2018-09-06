Home States Kerala

A meme way to stave off rat fever

After the floods, leptospirosis has taken its claw to seep into the lives of Malayalis.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the floods, leptospirosis has taken its claw to seep into the lives of Malayalis. Taking precautions for absolutely no face value has aggravated the situation in the state. As it seems, siding up with humour as an unconditional loyal wingman is the only possible way to get things done these days. Well, if things can get done easily and if messages can get across thick skulls, what else do we need? 

A social media troll group, International Chalu Union, popularly known as ICU, has come up with memes to spread awareness against leptospirosis or ‘rat fever’. Who said humour can’t be dark anymore.

The troll group, on September 2, uploaded nine photos on Facebook about what needs to be followed as a precaution against the disease. One such photo discusses how the disease spreads through contaminated water which might contain the urine of infected animals.

For this, the page has used a classic scene from the Malayalam film In Harihar Nagar, which is one of the favourites by all troll groups. Another photo portrays the symptoms of the disease through classic characters from many Malayalam films.

There was also a picture featuring a scene from the film Nandanam talking about the complications arise from leptospirosis in liver and kidney. The photos have garnered more than 31,000 likes and have been shared more than a thousand times.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt