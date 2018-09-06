A meme way to stave off rat fever

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the floods, leptospirosis has taken its claw to seep into the lives of Malayalis. Taking precautions for absolutely no face value has aggravated the situation in the state. As it seems, siding up with humour as an unconditional loyal wingman is the only possible way to get things done these days. Well, if things can get done easily and if messages can get across thick skulls, what else do we need?

A social media troll group, International Chalu Union, popularly known as ICU, has come up with memes to spread awareness against leptospirosis or ‘rat fever’. Who said humour can’t be dark anymore.

The troll group, on September 2, uploaded nine photos on Facebook about what needs to be followed as a precaution against the disease. One such photo discusses how the disease spreads through contaminated water which might contain the urine of infected animals.

For this, the page has used a classic scene from the Malayalam film In Harihar Nagar, which is one of the favourites by all troll groups. Another photo portrays the symptoms of the disease through classic characters from many Malayalam films.

There was also a picture featuring a scene from the film Nandanam talking about the complications arise from leptospirosis in liver and kidney. The photos have garnered more than 31,000 likes and have been shared more than a thousand times.