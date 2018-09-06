Home States Kerala

Acid attack on woman; husband in custody

A 28-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries in a case of suspected acid attack at Kallurutti near Mukkam. 

Image for representational for acid attack.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 28-year-old woman has suffered serious injuries in a case of suspected acid attack at Kallurutti near Mukkam. According to the Mukkam police, the woman, identified as Sneha, a native of Kallurutti, suffered severe burns after acid was thrown on her face by her husband Jaison, 35, a native of Perinthalmanna.

The woman is undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit of a private hospital in the city, the police said.According to the police, the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Tuesday. Jaison has been taken into custody. His arrest is yet to be recorded.  Police are yet to ascertain the reason for the attack.

