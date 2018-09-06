Home States Kerala

DYFI leader booked for allegedly misbehaving with fellow activist

Based on the preliminary investigation, the case will be transferred to Thiruvananthapuram police for further inquiries.

Published: 06th September 2018 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 01:47 AM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Close on the heels of sexual harassment allegations against CPM leader P K Sasi, Kattoor police registered a case against DYFI leader Jeevan Lal on Wednesday after a female activist accused him of sexually abusing her. As per a complaint filed by a 23-year-old woman hailing from Kattoor, the incident happened at the MLA Hostel in Thiruvananthapuram on July 11. 

The woman was trying for a medical seat, for which DYFI Irinjalakuda block joint secretary Jeevan Lal offered help. During their stay at the MLA Hostel, Jeevan Lal allegedly misbehaved with her.“The woman stuck to her former statement of misbehaviour on part of the accused and we recorded a detailed statement after registering the case on Tuesday,” said Kattoor SI Manu. 

According to sources, she had lodged a complaint with the party, which failed to address the issue, following which she approached the police.Based on the police case, the CPM Irinjalakuda area committee suspended Jeevan Lal from the party and the DYFI also took action against him.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the case will be transferred to Thiruvananthapuram police for further inquiries. “The discussions on handing over the case to Thiruvananthapuram police will be held on Thursday, based on which it will be decided,” added SI Manu.

Seeking the arrest of Jeevan Lal and action against Irinjalakuda MLA Arunan Master, who allegedly tried to sweep the incident under the carpet, the local BJP unit took out a protest march on Wednesday. In 2016, a rape allegation against Wadakkanchery councilor C N Jayanthan had triggered waves of protest in Thrissur.

