Floods destroyed 2,220 houses in Ernakulam: District Information Office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The flood impact was severe in Ernakulam, according to the data released by the district administration.As many as 2,220 houses were fully damaged in the deluge, while 13,001 houses were partially damaged. The roads, besides several schools and government offices were also hit the worst.

A statement issued by the District Information Office said 1,804 km of roads in the district were damaged in the flood. As many as 286 government offices were damaged and 69 schools were affected.The data revealed 591 angavandis were inundated and around 136 were fully-damaged. Around 70 bridges and 25 primary health centres suffered damage. As many as 82 offices of local self-governing bodies were inundated, while 60 buildings owned by various panchayats were also damaged.

“At Kunnathunad, nearly half-km long road stretch was completely washed away. Block panchayat offices at Angamaly, Kothamangalam, Paravoor, Parakadavu, Alangad, Muvattupuzha and Vazhakulam were hit, with several documents and files in the offices getting drenched,” said the statement.

“Schools at Vadakekkara, Choornikkara, Ezhikkara, Puthenkurish, Chendamangalam, Puthenvelikara, Parakkadavu, Nedumbassery, Kunnukara, Chengamanad also incurred heavy damage,” it said.