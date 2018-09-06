Home States Kerala

Glitch hits Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund online update

The website of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) showed a mismatch in figures on Wednesday regarding the total post-flood donations thus far. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The website of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) showed a mismatch in figures on Wednesday regarding the total post-flood donations thus far. On Wednesday, the website reported the total amount received as Rs 1,033.1 crore as on August 30. 

However, on Monday, the site had pegged the total contribution received by then at `1,036.88 crore. 
 On September 4 (Tuesday), the figure available on the site was Rs 1,047 crore, showing a spike of `11 crore over the previous day. 

But around 11 pm, it was revised and the figure shown was that of August 30 at Rs 1,033.09 crore. However, on August 30, the figure which this newspaper carried on August 31, was Rs 1,030.55 crore. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary and senior CPM leader M V Jayarajan, when contacted, said the matter will be looked into.

When pointed out the mismatch, Principal Secretary (Finance) Manoj Joshi said: “I asked them to rectify it immediately.’’   On the bright side, the government has started publishing the expenditure from the fund. 
Details of district-wise expenditure too have been included on the website — a demand raised by this newspaper.

