Government will follow Central norms on ministers’ trips:  Industries Minister E P Jayarajan

Jayarajan also defended the decision to appoint KPMG as consultants for post-flood reconstruction, saying that the government was not incurring any expenditure for getting the work done.

Published: 06th September 2018 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will follow all Central government norms in dispatching its ministers to various countries to mobilise funds for post-flood reconstruction, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said on Wednesday. Jayarajan, who has been assigned to accept contributions to the CM’s Distress Release Fund in Pinarayi Vijayan’s absence, was responding to a Central government statement that it would take a decision after studying the laws of the countries concerned.

“We will follow all procedures. The government is hopeful of sending the ministers and mobilising funds,” he said.In dispatching the ministers, the government is sincre in its intentions. There are several Malayalis abroad who could not travel to Kerala to help the government out with reconstruction and rehabilitation, he said.

‘KPMG doing it for free’
Jayarajan also defended the decision to appoint KPMG as consultants for post-flood reconstruction, saying that the government was not incurring any expenditure for getting the work done.“Do we have to examine the horoscope for conducting a study and getting the report submitted? Why should we oppose them?” he asked. KPMG had volunteered for scientifically studying and reporting on the matter. If any other agency approaches with a similar offer, the government will entertain that too, he said.

After protests, govt takes U-turn on arts fest
T’Puram: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said on Wednesday that the State School Arts Fest will be held as a low-key affair. His comments came in the wake of protests in view of a government order banning celebrations for one year. There will not be a situation where students lose grace marks that they gain from the event, he said. “Children need not be concerned over the issue.

The arts fest will be conducted without any extravagance,” he said. But the order in general banning government-sponsored celebrations will remain, he said.

A General Administration Department order on Tuesday banning all celebrations, including the school arts fest and the IFFK, had drawn protests from ministers, including A K Balan, who commented that the state will look like a graveyard sans any art or cultural activities. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also had opposed the ban, calling it impractical.

