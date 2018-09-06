Home States Kerala

Government yet to get any complaint against Shoranur MLA P K Sasi: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan

The CPM has again given ample indication that it intends to deal with the sexual abuse complaint against Shoranur MLA P K Sasi as an internal affair.

EP Jayarajan

Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

It was not an issue which needed to be handled by the state government, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said on Wednesday, adding that the government had not received any complaint regarding the allegations against Sasi.

Responding to questions on the issue, he said that the (CPM) party secretary would speak about party matters. Jayarajan, assigned to head the Cabinet in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s absence, also said that he was unaware whether the State Police Chief had received any complaint from the woman DYFI leader. 

Jayarajan’s remarks on the controversy comes a day after CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan made it amply clear that the CPM intended to handle the issue within the party. 

