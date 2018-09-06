High Court: How about scientific flood mapping?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the view of the state government on a petition seeking to prepare a scientific flood mapping for each river with dams in accordance with national and international standards. Human Rights Protection Mission wanted the court to declare that the flood disaster was a ‘man-made’ disaster.

Three public interest litigation petitions (PILs) were filed on Wednesday. The PIL by High Court lawyer K R Sunil sought to set up a Kerala Disaster and Natural Calamities Reliefs Claims Tribunal headed by a retired judge and to implement a statewide public audio-visual warning or alert system of suitable nature.

According to Sunil, many people had taken refuge in shop verandas or their friend’s houses.

They had not registered with the relief camps. These people were to be identified and included in the beneficiaries’ list for relief funds. Therefore, a disaster and natural calamities relief claims tribunal had to be set up to pass compensation awards on the recommendations of the local level committees.

The petitioner also sought a directive to maintain a separate account for the relief and rehabilitation measures.The PIL by social activist C R Neelakandan pleaded for appointing a judicial commission to inquire into the alleged lapses on the release of water from various dams. He also sought a directive to the state to issue specific guidelines for the storage of water in the reservoirs.

Neelakandan alleged that there was culpable negligence on the part of the state government in releasing water from dams even before reaching the maximum capacity of the dams to save the life of the people. The dam shutters were opened without following the norms of the Central Water Commission. No prior warning was given with possible flood mapping before opening the shutters of the dams, and hence the need for a judicial inquiry.

‘State School Arts Fest to go ahead’

T’Puram: Even as the government order banning celebrations for one year drew protests, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said on Wednesday the State School Arts Fest will be held as a low-key affair. There will not be a situation where school students lose grace marks that are won from the event, he said. ‘’Children need not be concerned over the issue. The arts fest would be conducted without any extravagance,’’ he said.

State turns to sat phones

Dhinesh Kallungal @ T’Puram

Following calamities like Ockhi and the recent deluge where authorities and service personnel lost contact with the affected people and found it really hard to coordinate the rescue operations, the state has linked all coastal police stations with satellite phones and placed a proposal for procuring 1,000 of them for fishermen.

Do we have to examine horoscope? asks Jayarajan

T’Puram: Industries Minister E P Jayarajan defended the decision to appoint Netherlands-based KPMG as consultants for post-flood reconstruction, saying that the government was not incurring any expenditure for getting the work done. “Do we’ve to examine the horoscope for conducting a study and getting

report submitted?” he asked.

Min plans East Asia trip T’Puram: Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran is all set to tour Japan, Singapore and China to attend travel and tourism expos.