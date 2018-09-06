Home States Kerala

High court orders CBI probe for Shreya's death

On Wednesday, the court noted the actual circumstances that led to Shreya leaving the room were not ascertained.

Published: 06th September 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the suspicious death of Shreya, a 12-year-old girl who was found dead in a pond on the ACCEPT Kripa Bhavan campus here on December 17, 2010. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Kalarcode Venugopalan Nair, Kaithavana, Alappuzha. 

First, some background. Shreya had come to the Kripa Bhavan to participate in camp for Sunday School students which began on December 15, 2010. The police report said she stayed in a cottage with 10 other girls and a nun who was in charge. On the third day of the camp, around 6 am, Shreya went missing. 

On Wednesday, the court noted the actual circumstances that led to Shreya leaving the room were not ascertained.“Either some of the leads were not properly found and evaluated or were missed by the investigating agency. Hence, the matter needs to be further investigated,” the court said, directing the CBI to take over the case registered at the Alappuzha South police station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt