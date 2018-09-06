High court orders CBI probe for Shreya's death

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has ordered a CBI probe into the suspicious death of Shreya, a 12-year-old girl who was found dead in a pond on the ACCEPT Kripa Bhavan campus here on December 17, 2010. The court issued the order on the petition filed by Kalarcode Venugopalan Nair, Kaithavana, Alappuzha.

First, some background. Shreya had come to the Kripa Bhavan to participate in camp for Sunday School students which began on December 15, 2010. The police report said she stayed in a cottage with 10 other girls and a nun who was in charge. On the third day of the camp, around 6 am, Shreya went missing.

On Wednesday, the court noted the actual circumstances that led to Shreya leaving the room were not ascertained.“Either some of the leads were not properly found and evaluated or were missed by the investigating agency. Hence, the matter needs to be further investigated,” the court said, directing the CBI to take over the case registered at the Alappuzha South police station.