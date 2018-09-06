KSEB incurs Rs 5-crore loss

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As per the initial assessment, the KSEB has suffered a financial loss of Rs 5 crore in the floods. The volume of loss was calculated after the assessment of both the electricity circles in the district. In Perumbavoor area alone, the KSEB has incurred a loss of Rs 3.5 crore.

Under Perumbavoor circle, 1219 electric posts were damaged. The total loss due to the damages of electric posts is estimated at Rs 45 lakh. The electronic metres which were installed at various houses were also damaged. The damages on electronic metres caused huge loss to the KSEB. The total amount of loss in this regard will come around Rs 1.5 crore. A total of 69 distribution transformers were also damaged.