Medical students left in the lurch as allotment process comes to a halt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Utter confusion prevailed in the Medical College here on Wednesday during the MBBS/BDS spot admission process when the Entrance Commissioner decided to stop it following a Supreme Court stay. The mop-up counselling took place in the college for admission to four self-financing medical colleges in the state as part of filling  550 vacant seats in MBBS and BDS courses in the wake of the High Court directive permitting the inclusion of the colleges. 

However, the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay order for a day on the allotment process on Wednesday evening during the allotment process leaving thousands of  students in the lurch.  
For the past two days, thousands of students, along with their parents from various districts, have been coming here seeking admission to the colleges. Many parents registered their protest against the sudden halt  of the admission process. 

Muhinudeen, a parent who came all the way from Wayanad, expressed his concern over the sudden halt of the admission process. It was really a shocker as the authorities never showed  humane attitude towards the students and parents who came from distant places, he said.  “I don’t know what to do. My son’s future is hanging in balance. The government should do something,” he said. 

Admissions were to be held to Al-Azhar Medical College & Super Speciality Hospital, Ezhalloor, Thodupuzha, Idukki (150 seats), DM Wayanad Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalpetta, Wayanad (150 seats), PK Das Institute of Medical Sciences, Vaniyamkulam, Ottapalam, Palakkad (150 seats), and SR Medical College and Research Centre, Akathumuri, Thiruvananthapuram (100 seats). 

Meanwhile, Entrance Commissioner P K Sudheer Babu told Express they had to stop the allotment process following the stay order and a further decision would be taken based on the court’s observation on Thursday. 

“Though a stay order has been issued, the court will consider the case on Thursday. If the court order is in favour  of the colleges, we will decide accordingly . However, we have stopped the allotment and will not resume it until the court’s observation. It is obvious that the parents and students can’t accept the move. We are helpless,” Sudheer Babu said. 

Candidates took part in the allotment process after registering their online options through the link ‘Option Registration for Mop-up’ on the website ww.cee.kerala.gov. in before 6 pm on Monday. The students ranked between 1 and 4,000 in MBBS and BDS admission list participated in the admission process. Earlier, the Medical Council Of India had found that the facilities of four self-financing colleges were not on a par with its standards.

