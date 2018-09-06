Home States Kerala

Miffed at Indian Meteorological Department, government eyes global agencies for better forecast

When contacted, IMD director general K J Ramesh said it is providing 3 km x 3  km radius forecast, which gives predictions up to the taluk level. 

Published: 06th September 2018 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Kerala Floods. | Express Photo Services

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Amid the blame game over the delay in the opening of dam shutters in the state in the aftermath of the floods, a new line of thought is emerging within the Secretariat’s corridors: To use weather prediction inputs provided by international biggies like the IBM Weather Company for a more precise location-based forecast.

“Allow these big reputed private companies to supply data to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and let them prescribe the standards,” said a senior bureaucrat.“If India can buy defence equipment from private players; if countries such as Japan and European countries can rely on the forecast by companies such as Mitsubishi, Earth Network, Samsung and IBM’s The Weather Company, what stops us from using such superior data?” wondered the officer.

When contacted, IMD director general K J Ramesh said it is providing 3 km x 3  km radius forecast, which gives predictions up to the taluk level. 

