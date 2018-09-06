Home States Kerala

Minister seeks to allay fears; government not to lower its guard  

Shailaja said the alert against leptospirosis has been extended to a further three weeks.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the rise in the incidence of leptospirosis post-floods, Health Minister K K Shailaja on Wednesday claimed there is no need to panic since the situation is fully under control. 
She told reporters here since an online tool kit has been devised for coordinating the activities related to
 prevention of infectious diseases at flood-hit areas, with the private hospitals too being kept in the loop, 
the Health Department is getting real-time data on the status of infectious diseases.  

Shailaja said the alert against leptospirosis has been extended to a further three weeks.
“Adequate stocks of doxycycline antibiotic has been ensured across the state. There is no shortage of the drug anywhere in Kerala. 

“The Kerala Medical Services 
Corporation Ltd has been entrusted with the task of ensuring adequate stock and supply of the drug,” she said. The minister also sounded an alert against dengue fever and called upon the local bodies, volunteers and health workers to focus their efforts on wiping out the sources of infection. Earlier, she said agencies like  the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) have joined hands with the organisations conducting epidemiological study in the state. 

