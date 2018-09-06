Home States Kerala

Nilakkal base camp to house 1,500 cops, 2,000 pilgrims

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Temporary accommodation facilities for 1,500 police personnel and government employees and 2,000 pilgrims will be made available at the Nilakkal pilgrim base camp for two-month pilgrimage season, beginning in November.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the secretary-level in government departments and Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday as part of giving thrust to Nilakkal as base camp for pilgrims during the coming pilgrimage season.The temporary shelter for police personnel and pilgrims will be built at Nilakkal under the overall technical expertise of Tata Constructions, a source said.

The location, plan and implementation will be on the basis of the consultancy firm and funded by the TDB, the source said. The TDB will provide the basic facilities for pilgrims at Pampa on a temporary basis, consultation with Tata Constructions, as the recent flood damaged all basic facilities, including drinking water kiosks, resting place, toilets and free food distribution centre, the source said.The Kerala Water Authority has already initiated measures to ensure potable water to pilgrims during the monthly poojas beginning on September 16. 

As part of the measures, the KWA team began the installation of new pumpsets at Pampa as the earlier facilities were swept away in the floods and pipelines were damaged, the source said. The Irrigation Department will initiate measures for the removal of sand and silt formations in the river so the deviation of river can be restored fully before the beginning of the pilgrimage season.

The TDB will take steps to repair the existing toilet blocks after the consultancy firm gives the green signal after the structural stability, the sources said.In case of shortage, bio-toilets will be set up at Pampa-Triveni and other locations, the source said.

