Patient dies on way to hospital after ambulance catches fire

Fire engulfs the ambulance in front of the Government Hospital at Chambakkulam in Kuttanad on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 108 service ambulance caught fire while a nurse tried to provide oxygen supply to a patient from a cylinder in front of Chambakkulam Government Hospital near here on Wednesday. Though Mohanan Nair, 66, was quickly shifted from the ambulance to another vehicle before it burst into flames, he died on the way to hospital. The nurse sustained injuries. 

Four motor bikes, a car, an autorickshaw and a shop caught fire. 
Pulinkunnu police said Nair was taken to the Chambakkulam GH after he faced breathing difficulties.
As there was no IP unit there, the doctor directed the relatives to take him to another hospital. The relatives then called ambulance. 

It reached the hospital premises from Punnapra. After Nair was shifted in, a nurse tried to connect the oxygen cylinder. It led to a spark, causing minor burn injuries to the nurse and Nair. He was immediately removed from the ambulance and taken to a nearby private hospital in another vehicle, but died on the way. The driver escaped.

