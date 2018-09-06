Home States Kerala

‘Repair work can always be costly’

“This is just an estimate, the damage may vary from car to car, which can only be determined when we start working on an individual car,” said EVM body shop advisor Amal Thomas. 

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: A sneak peek at the EVM Cheranalloor, Kochi, estimate listed Rs 3.10 lakh, Rs 1.39 lakh and Rs 1.26 lakh for the base engine, dual airbags and gearbox in that order, exclusive of the labour cost. EVM says it is based on the set of things that have to be replaced in the event of a car which has been flood-ruined to ‘above dashboard’ level.

Commenting on the unbelievable estimate, he said sourcing individual components is expensive and one cannot compare the cost based on car prices that are mass-produced at the company factory.

