Home States Kerala

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran to visit Singapore, Japan and China

The government order further states that the full expense of the official trips will be borne by the state. 

Published: 06th September 2018 01:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid heated debate over whether ministers should travel abroad or not to mobilise funds for post-flood reconstruction, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran is all set to tour Japan, Singapore and China to attend travel and tourism expos. The General Administration Department had issued orders on September 1 sanctioning the minister’s triple trips which will be spread over September, October and November. 

The government order further states that the full expense of the official trips will be borne by the state. 
From September 20 to 23, the minister will be in Tokyo, Japan, for the JATA Tourism Expo which boasts the tagline ‘The Power of Travel.’ From October 17 to 19, the minister will fly to Singapore for ITB Asia, a leading travel trade show slated to be held at the Marine Bay Sands.In November, the minister will again leave Kerala, this time for the China International Travel Mart. The mammoth tourism fair is slated to be held in the city of Shanghai from November 16 to November 18. 

ALSO READ | Government will follow Central norms on ministers’ trips:  Industries Minister E P Jayarajan

The Tourism Minister called the trips routine affair and justified them saying that the direct presence of the government was desirable in view of the sharp hit taken by the state’s tourism sector in the aftermath of the Ockhi cyclone, Nipah virus outbreak and, lately, the flood calamity.“Personally, I have no wish to go. But there is immense pressure from the industry which is ailing. Fifteen lakh people are employed in the tourism sector contributing a large chunk to the GDP. But whether I should go or not will be decided after talking with the Chief Minister,” said Kadakampally.

The minister said he had only left the country twice before on official trips, though numerous invitations had come his way. Moreover, after Tuesday’s order banning government-sponsored celebration came out, Kadakampally was quick to respond that the Kerala Travel Mart planned for September end in Kochi was not a celebration, but a business enterprise.  

ALSO READ | Tuning the notes of compassion to those ravaged by the floods 

Nevertheless, on Wednesday, the minister’s travel plans drew criticism from Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. “There is no problem in going, but ministers should think twice about leaving the state in such a situation,” he said, referring to the state of affairs after the flood. Kadakampally’s foreign trips are also coming at a time when such journeys themselves have been hit by controversy.

Recently, CPI minister K Raju had drawn flak from the public and his own party for choosing to fly to Germany while the state was battling the disastrous floods. Raju subsequently faced a public censure from the CPI.

Minister’s itinerary
September 20-23
JATA Tourism Expo, Tokyo
October 17-19
ITB Asia, Singapore
November 16-18
China International Travel Mart, Shanghai

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt