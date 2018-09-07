Home States Kerala

Bailey bridges:  Opposition leader to seek Defence Minister’s Nirmala Sitharaman intervention

He said the state government must officially write to the Defence Ministry to seek Sitharaman’s intervention.

Published: 07th September 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 01:27 AM   |  A+A-

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said he will seek Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s intervention for setting up Bailey bridges over Pampa before the annual pilgrimage season starts in November. After visiting Pampa-Triveni for an on-the-spot assessment of the damage caused to Pampa, Chennithala said he will contact Sitharaman on Friday to expedite the building of Bailey bridges as the lone bridge will not be sufficient to meet the flow of pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage.

ALSO READ | Sabarimala Ayyappa Seva Samajam sees conspiracy behind curbs on pilgrims

He said the state government must officially write to the Defence Ministry to seek Sitharaman’s intervention. He said the government should sanction adequate funds to rejuvenate Pampa immediately. 
“With only one-and-half-month left for the annual pilgrimage, the government should sanction funds for improving basic facilities for pilgrims at Pampa,” he said. The Travancore Devaswom Board alone may not be able to generate the fund needed to implement necessary projects, he added.

He blamed KSEB for the devastation of Pampa-Triveni and river diversion and said lack of coordination among departments affected the reconstruction of Pampa. He said Irrigation Department and the Kerala Water Authority are to be blamed for the delay in the rejuvenation of river Pampa and implementation of projects to help pilgrims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality