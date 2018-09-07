Home States Kerala

Kerala floods: Centre assures all possible support to state to rehabilitate affected people

Union Health Minister J P Nadda said he would evaluate with the state government the rehabilitation and rebuilding work being carried out in the affected areas.

Published: 07th September 2018 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods

Kerala floods.(File | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: The Centre Friday assured all possible support including more financial assistance to flood-ravaged Kerala to rehabilitate the affected people.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda said during his visit to flood-affected areas in Thrissur district that the Central government understands the sensitivity of the situation in Kerala.

"Fund is no problem, funds have been always there and we have been always giving it. All possible support has been given as far as the rehabilitation part is concerned and re-development part is concerned," Nadda said.

The minister said he would evaluate with the state government the rehabilitation and rebuilding work being carried out in the affected areas.

"We just want to have an evaluation and whatever best we can do and what more we can do, that is what we are going to discuss," he added.

Nadda, who is accompanied by Health and Family Welfare secretary Preeti Sudan, expressed satisfaction over the work being done to restore medical facilities in affected areas.

He said the central team's visit was to see how the relief work is going on, and evaluate what more is required to assist Kerala.

Kerala state Health Minister K K Shailaja Teacher also accompanied the minister to affected areas.

"We feel very much disturbed.

The people of Kerala had to face a lot of problems because of the natural calamity and we are all with them," Nadda said.

He said medical experts including doctors sent by the central government and state governments including Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were working in flood-affected areas.

The deluge last month triggered by torrential monsoon rains had left a trail of destruction in the state and claimed 491 lives since May 29.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods J P Nadda K K Shailaja Teacher Kerala rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality