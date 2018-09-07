Kerala student hospitalised after thrashed by college seniors; five suspended for ragging

By Online Desk

A first-year student who was allegedly beaten up by his seniors during ragging was hospitalised in Kerala's Idukki after sustaining severe injuries.

The incident took place last week and five students of the institute were booked on Friday

The ragging victim identified as Athul Mohan joined the DC School of Management and technology on June 22, according to a Hindustan Times report.

In his complaint, Mohan said he was forced to hold a rod in one hand and a cell phone in another while his seniors kept hitting him. "The order was that neither of the two things should fall," he said.

They thrashed him again when his mobile phone fell.

The college authorities reportedly tried to hush up the matter at first, but later suspended the five students and ordered an internal inquiry after Mohan filed a complaint with the cops.

Mohan also said that on joining the college in June, he had told his seniors that he was suffering from fits (convulsion) to escape ragging. However, they came to know that he was lying and got back at him.

All five accused have been absconding and efforts were on to arrest them, a senior police officer said.