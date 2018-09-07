Kerala to study impact on state's biodiversity after floods

By Express News Service

TRIVANDRUM: In the wake of the devastating floods that caused major damage to the state's ecology, a comprehensive study would be conducted into the impact of floods on Kerala's biodiversity. The findings would be taken into consideration while finalising projects for the state's sustainable development, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The study will be carried out by the State Biodiversity Board along with the biodiversity management committees with local bodies. Regional micro-level surveys would be conducted to study the changes in the state's biodiversity and the studies would be completed within a month. A state-level expert panel would monitor the studies and survey.

The state has also decided to entrust hundred experts in the biodiversity sector to lead the studies. The chief minister made clear that all future projects aiming at the state's sustainable development would be planned and executed based on these reports on biodiversity changes.

The state has suffered major ecological loss in the recent floods with hundreds of landslides reported from various parts of the Western Ghats. In the wake of the floods, the National Green Tribunal recently directed the Government to come up with the final notification on the Kasturirangan report on ESAs (Ecologically Sensitive Areas), as per the draft notification.