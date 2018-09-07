KPMG team to reach capital on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Team of international consultants from KPMG, which is partnering with the state government to provide post-flood consultancy services, will reach the state on September 11. The team is headed by Ramesh B and consists of professionals from all verticals of the company.A top official told Express that the team will hold discussions with senior officers of all departments concerned and finalise a plan on further action.

Regarding the controversies about selecting KPMG, the official said, “KPMG has verticals in all sections with operations across the globe. If some verticals have done wrong in some part of the world, the company cannot be branded as wrong.”

He said the expertise of a professional consultant like KPMG will be much useful for the state government in preparing projects for assistance from international funding agencies such as the World Bank.