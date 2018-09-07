Local Self-Government Department to test water quality in flood-hit areas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Local Self-Government Department will deploy trained volunteers to examine the quality of water in the wells that were affected by floods. Currently, 2,40,482 wells are yet to be cleaned in the flood-affected areas. The pilot project of the department will be launched in Tiruvalla, Vaikom, North Paravur, Chengannur, Chalakudy and Kalpetta municipalities and Ranni Angadi, Thiruvarppu, Kaladi, Thalavady and Padinjarathara panchayats. About 11,500 wells will be examined in these areas. For this process training was given to 1,200 NSS volunteers in 12 centres of the state.

The details of the water sources will be collected using mobile application. The department has also designed field kits to test the water purity. Using a kit, water from about 200 wells can be examined. The kits can detect even the presence of Coliform bacteria and in such cases chlorination will be done till the purity of the water reaches the desired levels. State Pollution Control Board, Water Authority, Harita Keralam Mission and National Service Scheme will also take part in the drive.