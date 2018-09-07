Man arrested for acid attack on wife

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police have recorded the arrest of Jaison, 35, in connection with an apparent acid attack on his wife Sneha, 26, at their rented house at Kallurutti near Mukkam in the district. He has been charged under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 307 (attempt to murder) and 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by the use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Tuesday. The police said Jaison, who had come home from the Gulf for holidays a few days ago, attacked his wife following a quarrel over the money that he had sent her earlier. The woman, who suffered serious burns after acid was thrown on her face, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.