Maoists sighted in Wayanad, Police on high-alert

By Express News Service

KALPETTA : The police are on high alert following the latest sighting of Maoists at Kappikalam near Thalappuzha in the district.According to the police, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when a six-member team, clad in black military style uniforms and carrying firearms, visited houses in Kappikalam near Thalapuzha.

The team, comprising five men and a woman, distributed pamphlets to the families in the area.

“The woman member in the team has been identified as Maoist leader Savitri,” said Thalappuzha Station House Officer Anil Kumar C R. “Maoist posters were found pasted at Thalapuzha High School auditorium and on the compound wall of a house on the Kappikalam dam road following the incident, “ said the officer.

On Thursday, a team of Thunderbolt commando force of the state police conducted combing operations in the forest areas in search of the militants. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. The Maoists have resurfaced in the hilly district after a gap of one-and-a-half months. On the night of July 20, Maoists had held three migrant labourers hostage at Meppadi here.