Home States Kerala

Maoists sighted in Wayanad, Police on high-alert

The police are on high alert following the latest sighting of Maoists at Kappikalam near Thalappuzha in the district.

Published: 07th September 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

naxal-Maoists

A representational image of naxals. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA : The police are on high alert following the latest sighting of Maoists at Kappikalam near Thalappuzha in the district.According to the police, the incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when a six-member team, clad in black military style uniforms and carrying firearms, visited  houses in Kappikalam near Thalapuzha. 

The team, comprising five men and a woman, distributed pamphlets to the families in the area. 
“The woman member in the team has been identified as Maoist leader Savitri,” said Thalappuzha Station House Officer Anil Kumar C R. “Maoist posters were found pasted at Thalapuzha High School auditorium and on the compound wall of a house on the Kappikalam dam road following the incident, “ said the officer. 

On Thursday, a team of  Thunderbolt commando force of the state police conducted combing operations in the forest areas in search of the militants.  A case has been registered in connection with the incident. The Maoists have resurfaced in the hilly district after a gap of one-and-a-half months. On the night of July 20, Maoists had held three migrant labourers hostage at Meppadi here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality