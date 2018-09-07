Mathruhumi News editor Vinod Chandran and wife injured in attack by masked robbers, gold and money stolen

By Express News Service

KANNUR : A four-member gang of desperadoes early on Thursday broke into the house of athrubhumi’s Kannur unit news editor Vinod Chandran at Thazhe Chovva here and made away with cash worth Rs 15,000 and 25 sovereigns of gold. Vinod and his wife Saritha kumari, who suffered grievous injuries after being targeted by the masked perpetrators, have been admitted to the AKG Hospital here.

ATM cards, mobile phones, laptop and some home appliances were also lost in the incident which took place around 1 am. The couple asleep in one of the rooms were roused by some noise. As they went out to investigate, the couple ran into the buccaneers in the living room. After tying up Vinod and Saritha, the outlaws stole the gold and currency from the couple’s bedroom.

The gang members, who spoke both Hindi and English, came in an Indica car, according to the police. It is believed they hail from notorious Srirampur in Andhra Pradesh. The burglars spent nearly an hour at the scene of the crime before decamping with the loot.

Later, Vinod managed to free himself and called up his office and it were his colleagues who informed the police. The City police rushed to the spot and took the couple to hospital. A team headed by DySP P P Sadanandan and City CI Pradeepan Kannippoyil reached the spot and started investigations. The Dog Squad and fingerprint experts too examined the crime scene. The police are scouring the footage from CCTV cameras in the town and surrounding areas, said the DySP who is in charge of the investigation.